Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 38,095 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 64.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands Profile (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

