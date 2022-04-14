Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 10,649 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,649 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,212,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,816,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,256,000 after buying an additional 555,079 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,817,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,258,000 after acquiring an additional 282,695 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $37,472,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $589,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WWE stock opened at $60.50 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WWE shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

About World Wrestling Entertainment (Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.