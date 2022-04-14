Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.99 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,887 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.9% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 114,311 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,227,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.8% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,913 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $287.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.07.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.68.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

