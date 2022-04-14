Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 50,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FHI. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 46.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, DMG Group LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FHI shares. Citigroup cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

In related news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,091,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,451 shares of company stock worth $2,954,168. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FHI stock opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The business had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

