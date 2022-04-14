Independent Investors Inc. Has $19.34 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Independent Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,504 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.1% of Independent Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $374,009,000. DMG Group LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,295,000. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 59,256 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.68.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $287.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.62 and a 200-day moving average of $311.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

