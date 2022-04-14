Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lessened by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,897 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.7% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.68.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $287.62 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.