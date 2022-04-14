Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 54,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 488.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 224,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after buying an additional 186,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at $9,408,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.66. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

