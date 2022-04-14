KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,037 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $170.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

