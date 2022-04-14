Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Independent Investors Inc.

Independent Investors Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,361,459 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 51.7% of Independent Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $241,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,086,000. DMG Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $21,098,000. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 90,108 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15,066 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 178,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 27,384 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $170.40 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.65 and a 200-day moving average of $163.20.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.