DMG Group LLC Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

DMG Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,990 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,000. Microsoft comprises about 2.8% of DMG Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 59,256 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,929,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 258,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $86,880,000 after purchasing an additional 43,073 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 310.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,457 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $287.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.07. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.68.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

