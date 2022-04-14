Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.3% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $170.40 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

