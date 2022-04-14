Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 64,289 Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.29% of Midland States Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,922,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,247,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 99.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 59,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 375.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSBI opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $604.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $30.60.

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $347,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 6,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $196,805.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

