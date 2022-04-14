Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,281 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.20% of Talos Energy worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TALO. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Talos Energy by 274.1% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 494,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 362,653 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Talos Energy by 139.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 133,760 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 54.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Talos Energy by 19.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 354,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 58,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

TALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

TALO stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $19.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $69,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

