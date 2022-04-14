Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 11.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the third quarter worth $4,550,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 17.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 28,468 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the third quarter worth $237,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Russell Shaller bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

BRC stock opened at $45.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average is $50.31. Brady Co. has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.64 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

