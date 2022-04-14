Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.62 Million Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 128,039 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.24% of Koppers worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KOP. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Koppers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koppers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

In related news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $85,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOP opened at $26.77 on Thursday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average is $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $565.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.93.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.73 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

