Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,903,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services stock opened at $134.74 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.40 and a 1 year high of $137.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.54. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.73.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

