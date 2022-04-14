Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 3,644 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Boise Cascade worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $373,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $73.43 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $85.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.78. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.67%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

