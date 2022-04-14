Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 638,201 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,652,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,209,000 after purchasing an additional 110,377 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,022,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,575,000 after purchasing an additional 350,865 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,884,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,413,000 after purchasing an additional 91,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,786,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,708,000 after purchasing an additional 82,512 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $56.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $72.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

About Alaska Air Group (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.