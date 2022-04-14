Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 650.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.57.

NYSE CSL opened at $245.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $171.33 and a 52 week high of $255.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.02.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

