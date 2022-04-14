Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,816 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.46% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,201,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 234,367 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 240,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 32,743 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 202,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

RYAM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rayonier Advanced Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

RYAM opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $348.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 3.36.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

