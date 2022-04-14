Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.22% of Unitil as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Unitil by 83.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,948 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Unitil by 43.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Unitil by 1.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unitil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $51.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.43 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.55. Unitil Co. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 7.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Unitil’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

