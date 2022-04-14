Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 2,744 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 133.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $154.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

ADTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

In other news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.