Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 365.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $9,624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $85.14 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $101.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.26.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 36.21%. The business had revenue of $159.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

