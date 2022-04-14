Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.66 Million Stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) by 106.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,313 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.35% of Alta Equipment Group worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth about $139,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

ALTG has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on Alta Equipment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 18,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $228,272.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 241,196 shares of company stock worth $3,149,651 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Alta Equipment Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.