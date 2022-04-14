Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 45,184 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,184 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCC opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.49. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $281.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

