Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 61,983 Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) by 178.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,699 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after buying an additional 61,983 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.13% of Poshmark worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POSH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Poshmark by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,310 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Poshmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in Poshmark by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 95,000 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Poshmark by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Poshmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 103,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $1,382,461.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 300,266 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,366 over the last three months.

NASDAQ POSH opened at $12.46 on Thursday. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.66.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Poshmark had a negative net margin of 30.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

