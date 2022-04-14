Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 24,314 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 280.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,314 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWC. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 34,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $49.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.44. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.46.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $318.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.68 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HWC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

Hancock Whitney Profile (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.