Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Position in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 149,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of N-able as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NABL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in N-able during the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in N-able in the third quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in N-able in the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in N-able in the third quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in N-able in the third quarter worth approximately $1,165,000.

Several research firms have commented on NABL. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of N-able from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, N-able has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

NYSE NABL opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35. N-able, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that N-able, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

