Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 72,826 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) by 222.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,826 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,680,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,224,000 after buying an additional 318,928 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 28.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,905,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,257,000 after buying an additional 1,322,596 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 102.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,423,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,490,000 after buying an additional 2,745,686 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 25.7% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,376,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,929,000 after buying an additional 894,964 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,079,000 after buying an additional 44,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.52. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $50.02.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

KC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

