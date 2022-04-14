Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,557 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of State Street by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,142,000 after buying an additional 455,882 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of State Street by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,891,000 after buying an additional 5,747,808 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of State Street by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after buying an additional 2,886,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,074,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $597,885,000 after buying an additional 654,455 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street stock opened at $82.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.74. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.