VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,669 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.15% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,615,000 after acquiring an additional 31,465 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 145,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 19,170 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $13,197,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 130.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 64,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $107.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.01. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $88.04 and a 1-year high of $107.85.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.