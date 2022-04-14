Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 232.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,933 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in CarGurus during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CarGurus during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in CarGurus during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $42.58 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,129.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.16.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $525,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,231 shares of company stock worth $1,615,227 over the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARG. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

