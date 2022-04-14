Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,109 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.07% of Signify Health worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Signify Health by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Signify Health by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Signify Health by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Signify Health by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Signify Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

SGFY opened at $16.59 on Thursday. Signify Health, Inc. has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 150.83 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laurel Douty bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

