Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,708 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.07% of Spirit Airlines worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $1,669,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 2,742.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 21,254 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAVE opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAVE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.36.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

