Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,440 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIXD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.12. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

