Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 948 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,614,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $74.74 on Thursday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.25.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

