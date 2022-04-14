Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 154.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 67,699 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth $106,008,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Denny’s by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 783,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Denny’s by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,167,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,681,000 after purchasing an additional 233,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Denny's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $833.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.62. Denny’s Co. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.88 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 37.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DENN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Denny’s Profile (Get Rating)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.