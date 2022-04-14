Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 29,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOCS. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

FOCS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $42.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.07, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

