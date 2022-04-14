Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $1.78 Million in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000. Bbva USA grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.09 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

