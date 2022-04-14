Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,355 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 278,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after buying an additional 170,344 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 10.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,653,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,431,000 after buying an additional 158,455 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TowneBank during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,789,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TowneBank by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,053,000 after purchasing an additional 95,973 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TowneBank by 66.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 70,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Get TowneBank alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

TOWN opened at $29.32 on Thursday. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.46.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $160.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

TowneBank Company Profile (Get Rating)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.