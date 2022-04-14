Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 210.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,199 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,124,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CNOB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

CNOB opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.15%.

In other news, Director William Thompson sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $91,667.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp (Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.