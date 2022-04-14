Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 116,146 Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 453,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,146 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 51.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 16.7% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 83.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 79.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 5,495.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.86. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $8.41.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (Get Rating)

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

