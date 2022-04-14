Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.06% of Ingevity worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ingevity by 11.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Ingevity in the third quarter worth about $228,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the third quarter worth about $231,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $62.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.97. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 2.07. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

