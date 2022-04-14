Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,950 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDN. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Radian Group by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 15,218 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Radian Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,280,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 460,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDN. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $338.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.27 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

