Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stock Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 128.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 88,294 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 934.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,220,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,998,000 after buying an additional 2,005,800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,984,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,883,000 after buying an additional 920,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $9,609,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRWD. TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $12.28 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 127.72%. The firm had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $38,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

