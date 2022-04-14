Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $1.84 Million Position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 187,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.75% of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the third quarter worth $649,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,081,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 21.9% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 282,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 50,701 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 18.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 49,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 682,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after buying an additional 25,630 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASAQ opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

