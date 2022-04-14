Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 4,500 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.08.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD opened at $310.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $320.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

