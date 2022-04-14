Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 253,949 Shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) by 130.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,949 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Global Cord Blood were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CO. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 26.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 27,767 shares in the last quarter. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

NYSE CO opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. Global Cord Blood Co. has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $6.31.

Global Cord Blood ( NYSE:CO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 11.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Global Cord Blood Profile (Get Rating)

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.