Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 65,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.05% of JBG SMITH Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,750,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 362,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 88,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $27.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.73.

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 12.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBGS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

