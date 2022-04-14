Cwm LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 317.8% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DELL opened at $47.31 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $45.29 and a one year high of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.85.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DELL. Evercore ISI raised Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.69.

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $3,083,667.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 160,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,613,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029 in the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

